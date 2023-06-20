Market Analysts see Citigroup Inc. [C] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] slipped around -0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.19 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo’s technology platform to help strengthen Citi’s corporate demand deposit accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide.

Citi TTS continues to migrate its solutions, services, and infrastructure to create “always on” capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time with 24×7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better scalability and increased processing volumes.

Citigroup Inc. stock is now 6.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $48.84 and lowest of $48.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.56, which means current price is +14.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, C reached a trading volume of 18204030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 553.38.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.93, while it was recorded at 48.43 for the last single week of trading, and 47.11 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]