Market Analysts see California Resources Corporation [CRC] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] jumped around 1.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $44.32 at the close of the session, up 3.55%. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM that Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

California Resources Corporation stock is now 1.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRC Stock saw the intraday high of $44.34 and lowest of $42.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.46, which means current price is +30.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 754.80K shares, CRC reached a trading volume of 17635149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about California Resources Corporation [CRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRC shares is $53.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for California Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for California Resources Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CRC stock performed recently?

California Resources Corporation [CRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, CRC shares gained by 12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for California Resources Corporation [CRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.02, while it was recorded at 42.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.92 for the last 200 days.

California Resources Corporation [CRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and California Resources Corporation [CRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.56 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. California Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.08.

Return on Total Capital for CRC is now 55.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.52. Additionally, CRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, California Resources Corporation [CRC] managed to generate an average of $494,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.California Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for California Resources Corporation [CRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for California Resources Corporation go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for California Resources Corporation [CRC]