Market Analysts see C3.ai Inc. [AI] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] loss -4.05% or -1.88 points to close at $44.49 with a heavy trading volume of 41004260 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C3 AI to Participate in Wedbush Securities AI Event “AI Revolution: Diving Into the AI Theme”.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel will be participating in Wedbush’s “AI Revolution: Diving Into the AI Theme” virtual conference on June 16, 2023.

Siebel is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat starting at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

It opened the trading session at $48.41, the shares rose to $48.87 and dropped to $43.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded 241.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -337.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.30M shares, AI reached to a volume of 41004260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.28. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 65.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.81, while it was recorded at 42.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]