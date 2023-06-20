Market Analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $66.16 price per share at the time. The company report on June 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) Delivers Deep and Durable Responses in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma in TRANSCEND Clinical Trials Presented at ICML 2023.

In TRANSCEND FL, 97% of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma treated with Breyanzi achieved a response, with 94% achieving a complete response, and 81.9% of responders in ongoing response at 12 months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In TRANSCEND NHL 001, 86.5% of patients in the relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma cohort achieved a response, with 74.3% achieving a complete response.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company represents 2.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $135.86 billion with the latest information. BMY stock price has been found in the range of $64.61 to $66.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 19344176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.31, while it was recorded at 64.90 for the last single week of trading, and 71.22 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]