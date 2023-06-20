KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] – find out why.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.05 during the day while it closed the day at $10.57. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plug Teams Up with Avina to Decarbonize Commercial Trucking.

Deal supports first green hydrogen production facility for heavy-duty trucks in Southern California.

Plug Power Inc. stock has also gained 15.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLUG stock has declined by -5.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.51% and lost -14.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $6.50 billion, with 589.21 million shares outstanding and 523.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.83M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 30458586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.27. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 31.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions