Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] is -40.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.04 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 44,600 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eight newly-hired employees. These RSU awards were granted as of May 31, 2023 pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each RSU award will vest over three years, with 33 1/3% of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the applicable employee’s employment commencement date or May 31, 2023, as applicable. The vesting of each RSU award is subject to the employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Karyopharm through the applicable vesting dates. In addition, each RSU award will be immediately exercisable in full if, on or prior to the first anniversary of the consummation of a “change in control event,” the employee’s employment is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or terminated without “cause” by Karyopharm (as such terms are defined in the applicable RSU agreement).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. represents 113.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $236.01 million with the latest information. KPTI stock price has been found in the range of $1.9532 to $2.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 24234976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $7.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.53 and a Gross Margin at +96.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.23.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -108.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.07. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$429,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

