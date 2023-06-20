Jefferies lifts Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Douglas Elliman Inc. [NYSE: DOUG] loss -5.79% on the last trading session, reaching $2.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Douglas Elliman Declares Annual 5% Stock Dividend.

Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an annual stock dividend on its common stock of 5%. The annual stock dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to holders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2023.

Douglas Elliman Inc. represents 78.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $218.60 million with the latest information. DOUG stock price has been found in the range of $2.425 to $2.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 642.68K shares, DOUG reached a trading volume of 16842192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOUG shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Douglas Elliman Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Elliman Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for DOUG stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, DOUG shares dropped by -23.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for DOUG is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.11. Additionally, DOUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] managed to generate an average of -$6,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.Douglas Elliman Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]