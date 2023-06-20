IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Revenue clocked in at $27.30 million, down -8.70% YTD: What’s Next?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] gained 46.14% or 0.07 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 98919005 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM that IronNet Publishes Annual Cyber Threat Intel Report.

Threat Detections, Analysis, and Insights Highlight Emerging Cyber Trends and Threat Actor Evasion Techniques.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today released its 2022 Cyber Threat Intel Report, an annual report that provides an overview of events and trends impacting the cybersecurity landscape in the past year as seen and analyzed by IronNet analysts and threat hunters. The report includes an overview of significant cyber attacks and the real-world results of those attacks, cybercrime trends, the tactics and techniques threat actors have used, and 2023 predictions.

It opened the trading session at $0.15, the shares rose to $0.386 and dropped to $0.144, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRNT points out that the company has recorded -22.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, IRNT reached to a volume of 98919005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for IRNT stock

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -22.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2508, while it was recorded at 0.1633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5068 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.18 and a Gross Margin at +48.66. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,969.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -193.24.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

