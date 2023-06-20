Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell -49.82% so far this year. What now?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1064 during the day while it closed the day at $0.08. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Plenitude and Energica together to provide new innovative solutions for electric mobility.

Plenitude (Eni), through its subsidiary Be Charge –which specializes in the dissemination of infrastructure and charging services for electric mobility, and Energica Inside, Energica’s business unit dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the e-mobility, have signed a new agreement to develop new cutting-edge projects.

The first goal of the agreement is to apply electric mobility to the nautical sector through a joint innovative project for the installation of charging stations in Italian ports, to offer customers new displacement options also in water.

Ideanomics Inc. stock has also gained 48.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has declined by -30.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.20% and lost -49.82% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $79.89 million, with 561.63 million shares outstanding and 533.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.73M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 134811107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.29. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 69.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0539, while it was recorded at 0.0881 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1861 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions