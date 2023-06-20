Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Stock trading around $17.57 per share: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.74 during the day while it closed the day at $17.57. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Webcast of Investor Relations Summit at HPE Discover 2023.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct and broadcast its live Investor Relations Summit as part of HPE Discover 2023 in Las Vegas.

The live webcast will start on Tuesday, June 20, at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with the HPE Discover 2023 keynote address. Webcast details can be found on HPE’s Investor Relations website at www.hpe.com/investor/IRSummit2023.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock has also gained 11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPE stock has inclined by 24.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.46% and gained 10.09% year-on date.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $22.54 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 24479472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.69%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions