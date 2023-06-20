Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain 6.21% so far this year. What now?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.42 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Revenue grew 130% year-over-year to $525 million1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Q1 2023 Loss for the period improved by 43% year-over-year to $250 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock is now 6.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.49 and lowest of $3.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.03, which means current price is +29.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.10M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 23693368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]