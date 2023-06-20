Goldman lifts NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.59. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM that State regulators approve FPL’s request to reduce rates starting in July.

State regulators today unanimously approved another Florida Power & Light Company request to decrease rates beginning in July to reflect a continued downward trend in fuel prices.

“We are committed to keeping bills as low as possible for our customers,” said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL. “With fuel prices moderating, we are pleased to pass along additional savings to our customers. We also encourage our customers to use FPL’s free tools to save energy and make their bills even lower.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23040560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $150.46 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 23040560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.86, while it was recorded at 74.34 for the last single week of trading, and 78.81 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]