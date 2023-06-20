For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.105 during the day while it closed the day at $12.80. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Harry Potter Stars Return to Hogwarts to Celebrate the Opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

Last night, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo celebrated its grand opening with a magical red carpet event attended by Harry Potter actors Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) who joined local stars to mark the occasion.

Excited fans lined the red carpet to see the Harry Potter actors as well as celebrities including voice actor Mamoru Miyano, musician DAIGO, Kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe and NiziU member Nina. Guests to the event were amongst the first to experience the wonder of the Studio Tour in its entirety. After walking through the iconic Great Hall, they ventured into the Forbidden Forest, explored Diagon Alley and discovered sets only available in Tokyo, including the Ministry of Magic.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock has also loss -7.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBD stock has declined by -10.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.58% and gained 35.02% year-on date.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $31.99 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.97M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 46108592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.51. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.00, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Insider Ownership positions