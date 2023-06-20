For Tesla Inc. [TSLA], Analyst sees a drop to $185. What next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] closed the trading session at $260.54 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $257.2091, while the highest price level was $263.60. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Tesla Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 111.51 percent and weekly performance of 6.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 133.83M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 167208920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $194.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 9.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 140.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 49.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.20 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.06, while it was recorded at 256.35 for the last single week of trading, and 195.80 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 10.66%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Insider Ownership positions