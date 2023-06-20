For New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price plunged by -2.74 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM that Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces the Successful Implementation of AFSVision® at Flagstar Bank.

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) announced the successful implementation of AFSVision at Flagstar Bank. AFSVision was chosen to partner with Flagstar as they continue to enhance their commercial lending lines of business while building on their relationship banking model that offers first-class services and products to their customers.

“AFS is happy to welcome Flagstar as the first AFS Level III™ customer upgrading to AFSVision. We have a long-standing, strategic partnership with Flagstar, with AFS Level III having served as a critical tool in their commercial lending management,” said Rick Bare, AFS CEO and President. “AFSVision brings workflow tools and new UI to support the exceptional, efficient service their clients know and expect. We look forward to our continued partnership and success with Flagstar.”.

A sum of 29880869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.07M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $11.00 and dropped to a low of $10.60 until finishing in the latest session at $10.65.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details