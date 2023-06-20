Doximity Inc. [DOCS] Revenue clocked in at $419.10 million, down -3.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $32.54 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Doximity Announces New Workflow Products, Long-Term Financial Targets at Inaugural Investor Day.

Company Charts Path to $1 Billion in Revenue by Fiscal Year 2028.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced new physician workflow products and long-term financial targets during its inaugural Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange.

Doximity Inc. represents 193.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.30 billion with the latest information. DOCS stock price has been found in the range of $32.07 to $32.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 21385604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOCS stock

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.55, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 32.28 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.04 and a Gross Margin at +87.24. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Doximity Inc. [DOCS]