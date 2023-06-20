Dana Incorporated [DAN] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $20

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.89%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM that Dana Incorporated to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dana’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Over the last 12 months, DAN stock rose by 8.94%. The one-year Dana Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.94. The average equity rating for DAN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 143.90 million shares outstanding and 142.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, DAN stock reached a trading volume of 27817879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dana Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.50 and a Gross Margin at +7.44. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.38.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.44. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of -$5,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 77.00%.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] Insider Position Details