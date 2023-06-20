Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, down -97.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ: BDRX] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0805, while the highest price level was $0.112. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Receipt of NASDAQ Delisting Determination Plans to Appeal.

15 June 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.72 percent and weekly performance of 15.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -97.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -60.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, BDRX reached to a volume of 43389252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BDRX stock trade performance evaluation

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, BDRX shares dropped by -60.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.50 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1906, while it was recorded at 0.0816 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0808 for the last 200 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1250.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.28.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -116.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.73. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$283,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]: Insider Ownership positions