Bernstein lifts Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $94.29 during the day while it closed the day at $92.10. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that MongoDB and Alibaba Cloud Extend Global Partnership.

Collaboration enables Alibaba Cloud customers to use MongoDB’s flexible and highly scalable document-based data model and has led to 8x growth in usage since 2019.

G-bit, Xindong, and Pumpkin Film among customers using ApsaraDB for MongoDB on Alibaba Cloud to build highly scalable applications.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has also gained 7.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has inclined by 12.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.31% and gained 4.55% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $238.57 billion, with 2.58 billion shares outstanding and 2.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.75M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 24987197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $139.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.44.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.17, while it was recorded at 89.41 for the last single week of trading, and 88.68 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.86 and a Gross Margin at +36.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 8.09%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions