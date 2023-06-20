AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is 23.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.74 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM that Amcor Expands AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging to Include Culinary and Beverages.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 974.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.44 billion with the latest information. APE stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.805.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 19104011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for APE stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, APE shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5732, while it was recorded at 1.6480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9675 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]