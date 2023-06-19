Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP] is -19.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zepp Health Corporation [NYSE: ZEPP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.87%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM that NEW AMAZFIT T-REX 2 OCEAN BLUE (SPECIAL EDITION) CELEBRATES WORLD OCEAN DAY & SUSTAINABILITY.

Coming in 100% environmentally-friendly packaging, $10 from every purchase will be donated in support of coral restoration projects.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition). This Amazfit special edition outdoor smartwatch deepens Zepp Health’s sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive, with the implementation of 100% environmentally friendly materials in its packaging and our partnerships with Coral Guardian – a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and restore coral ecosystems – as well as with adidas for the Move For The Planet challenge campaign.

Over the last 12 months, ZEPP stock dropped by -42.36%. The one-year Zepp Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.42. The average equity rating for ZEPP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.50 million, with 61.28 million shares outstanding and 30.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.86K shares, ZEPP stock reached a trading volume of 74276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEPP shares is $2.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zepp Health Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

ZEPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, ZEPP shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2753, while it was recorded at 1.1284 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5006 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zepp Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.39. Zepp Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.00.

Zepp Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ZEPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zepp Health Corporation go to 8.71%.

Zepp Health Corporation [ZEPP] Insider Position Details