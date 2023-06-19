William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN] Is Currently 2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

William Penn Bancorporation [NASDAQ: WMPN] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.85, while the highest price level was $10.21. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that William Penn Bancorporation Announces Fifth Stock Repurchase Program.

William Penn Bancorporation (“William Penn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM:WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to 1,281,019 shares, or approximately 10.0%, of the Company’s currently issued and outstanding common stock, commencing upon the completion of the Company’s existing stock repurchase program. The new stock repurchase program was adopted following the Company’s consultation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Kenneth J. Stephon, Chairman, President and CEO of William Penn, stated, “We are pleased to be able to implement the repurchase plan approved by our Board. This newly-authorized plan will allow us to significantly increase our ongoing buyback program, which we believe will continue to create value for our shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.84 percent and weekly performance of 4.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.69K shares, WMPN reached to a volume of 79943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMPN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for William Penn Bancorporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMPN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.00.

William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, WMPN shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.75. William Penn Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.23.

Return on Total Capital for WMPN is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.41. Additionally, WMPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, William Penn Bancorporation [WMPN] managed to generate an average of $37,167 per employee.

