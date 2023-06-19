why South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.33

South Plains Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: SPFI] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $23.91 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM that South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the banking sector is experiencing some turmoil and uncertainty, South Plains remains in an advantageous position given our strong liquidity and capital, our community-based deposit franchise where 83% of our deposits are insured, and a high-quality loan portfolio that we believe is well positioned for an uncertain economy. That said, our shares do not currently reflect the Company’s positive fundamentals as we believe they continue to trade meaningfully below intrinsic value. As a result, our Board has authorized a $15 million share repurchase program where we will commit a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Windmark to buy back our own stock, which is the most compelling acquisition that we can make in today’s market.”.

South Plains Financial Inc. represents 17.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $407.90 million with the latest information. SPFI stock price has been found in the range of $23.60 to $24.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.00K shares, SPFI reached a trading volume of 72947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPFI shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for South Plains Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Plains Financial Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPFI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25.

Trading performance analysis for SPFI stock

South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, SPFI shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.17 for the last 200 days.

South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.72. South Plains Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.46.

Return on Total Capital for SPFI is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.76. Additionally, SPFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI] managed to generate an average of $86,538 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Plains Financial Inc. [SPFI]