why MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: MCBS] loss -2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $18.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM that METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (“MetroCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $19.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. represents 25.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $479.69 million with the latest information. MCBS stock price has been found in the range of $18.37 to $19.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.53K shares, MCBS reached a trading volume of 68414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCBS shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCBS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.36.

Trading performance analysis for MCBS stock

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, MCBS shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 19.47 for the last 200 days.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.81. MetroCity Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.62.

Return on Total Capital for MCBS is now 11.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.98. Additionally, MCBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS] managed to generate an average of $289,824 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetroCity Bankshares Inc. [MCBS]