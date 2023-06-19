why Guild Holdings Company [GHLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.20

Guild Holdings Company [NYSE: GHLD] jumped around 1.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.94 at the close of the session, up 12.32%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Guild Mortgage Names Lamont Watson the Company’s First VP of Diverse Talent Development.

New Position is Part of Company-Wide Initiatives to Foster an Inclusive Environment and Empower a Diverse Workforce.

Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, announced the appointment of Lamont Watson (NMLS #474326) as the company’s first vice president of diverse talent development. In this new role, Lamont will spearhead Guild’s initiatives to recruit, develop, and empower a diverse workforce, while fostering an inclusive environment where Guild employees feel valued and supported.

Guild Holdings Company stock is now 18.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GHLD Stock saw the intraday high of $11.94 and lowest of $10.2688 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.91, which means current price is +26.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30K shares, GHLD reached a trading volume of 71818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guild Holdings Company [GHLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHLD shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Guild Holdings Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guild Holdings Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GHLD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83.

How has GHLD stock performed recently?

Guild Holdings Company [GHLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, GHLD shares gained by 12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Guild Holdings Company [GHLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Guild Holdings Company [GHLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guild Holdings Company [GHLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.49 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Guild Holdings Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.08.

Return on Total Capital for GHLD is now 12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guild Holdings Company [GHLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.17. Additionally, GHLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guild Holdings Company [GHLD] managed to generate an average of $82,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

