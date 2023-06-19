why First Bank [FRBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

First Bank [NASDAQ: FRBA] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM that First Bank Announces First Quarter Net Income of $7.0 Million and EPS of $0.36.

Quarterly Results Showcase Franchise Resiliency During Challenging Environment.

A sum of 81951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.03K shares. First Bank shares reached a high of $11.41 and dropped to a low of $11.02 until finishing in the latest session at $11.16.

The one-year FRBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.0. The average equity rating for FRBA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Bank [FRBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBA shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for First Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Bank is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRBA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

FRBA Stock Performance Analysis:

First Bank [FRBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, FRBA shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for First Bank [FRBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Bank [FRBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.13. First Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.37.

Return on Total Capital for FRBA is now 12.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Bank [FRBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.67. Additionally, FRBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Bank [FRBA] managed to generate an average of $152,466 per employee.

First Bank [FRBA] Insider Position Details