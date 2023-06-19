why Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [NYSE: AGM] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$1.05. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Outstanding Business Volume of $26.5 Billion -.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation’s secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 74956 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 66.06K shares. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares reached a high of $151.00 and dropped to a low of $146.895 until finishing in the latest session at $148.50.

The one-year AGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.14. The average equity rating for AGM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGM shares is $175.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.96.

AGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, AGM shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.46, while it was recorded at 149.64 for the last single week of trading, and 124.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.77 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.97.

Return on Total Capital for AGM is now 1.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,923.74. Additionally, AGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,087.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] managed to generate an average of $1,127,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

AGM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation go to 11.00%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation [AGM] Insider Position Details