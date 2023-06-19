why BTCS Inc. [BTCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

BTCS Inc. [NASDAQ: BTCS] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM that BTCS Addresses Recent SEC Action Against Coinbase and Clarifies its Non-Custodial Staking Operations.

Today, the SEC took action against Coinbase for its staking operations among other things. Similar to Coinbase, BTCS conducted a thorough analysis over two years ago, concluding in our view, that “Core Staking” as defined by Coinbase, does not create a security. BTCS performs “Core Staking” under the terminology of “non-custodial staking” or “staking-as-a-service”. While Coinbase’s analysis under the Howey test is valuable (link: here) and we commend their efforts, it is important to note that in a February 10, 2023 blog post, they state “At Coinbase, our core staking service is offered through our Coinbase Earn program, which allows users to stake certain assets for a recurring payment from the blockchain protocol.” However, in the Coinbase Earn program, Coinbase takes your private keys, i.e. they hold your crypto, which is a material difference and not in line with their own analysis and assertion under the Howey test regarding an investment of money. By presenting an argument that doesn’t apply to the SEC’s concerns, Coinbase is muddying the waters and doing a disservice to companies like BTCS, the crypto industry, the general public, and regulators.

A sum of 79617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 78.37K shares. BTCS Inc. shares reached a high of $1.11 and dropped to a low of $1.07 until finishing in the latest session at $1.08.

The one-year BTCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.0. The average equity rating for BTCS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BTCS Inc. [BTCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTCS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTCS Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

BTCS Stock Performance Analysis:

BTCS Inc. [BTCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, BTCS shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for BTCS Inc. [BTCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2776, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3080 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BTCS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BTCS Inc. [BTCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -274.97 and a Gross Margin at +74.56. BTCS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -939.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -132.33.

BTCS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

BTCS Inc. [BTCS] Insider Position Details