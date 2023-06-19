why Belite Bio Inc [BLTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.00

Belite Bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLTE] loss -7.80% on the last trading session, reaching $13.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM that Belite Bio Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Warrants.

Belite Bio intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for clinical trials and further clinical development of Tinlarebant, funding its research and development of other pipeline products and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Belite Bio Inc represents 20.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $386.18 million with the latest information. BLTE stock price has been found in the range of $13.23 to $14.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.55K shares, BLTE reached a trading volume of 68124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Belite Bio Inc [BLTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLTE shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Belite Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Belite Bio Inc is set at 1.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68.

Trading performance analysis for BLTE stock

Belite Bio Inc [BLTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.98. With this latest performance, BLTE shares dropped by -41.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.31 for Belite Bio Inc [BLTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 29.11 for the last 200 days.

Belite Bio Inc [BLTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Belite Bio Inc [BLTE]