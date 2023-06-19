why Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

Alimera Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ALIM] gained 2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $2.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alimera Completes Recruitment for its Landmark NEW DAY Study.

Study has Now Reached Goal of 300 Patients Enrolled to Evaluate ILUVIEN as First Line, Baseline Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alimera Sciences Inc. represents 7.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.00 million with the latest information. ALIM stock price has been found in the range of $2.73 to $2.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 622.27K shares, ALIM reached a trading volume of 68823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIM shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Alimera Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alimera Sciences Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for ALIM stock

Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.00. With this latest performance, ALIM shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alimera Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alimera Sciences Inc. [ALIM]