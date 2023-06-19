Wall Street Analyst Resumed BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

BRT Apartments Corp. [NYSE: BRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.58%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM that BRT Apartments Corp. Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $10 Million.

Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Over the last 12 months, BRT stock dropped by -9.63%. The one-year BRT Apartments Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.38. The average equity rating for BRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $378.51 million, with 18.06 million shares outstanding and 15.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 73.04K shares, BRT stock reached a trading volume of 79688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRT shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BRT Apartments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRT Apartments Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

BRT Stock Performance Analysis:

BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, BRT shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.31, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRT Apartments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. BRT Apartments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.83.

Return on Total Capital for BRT is now 0.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.70. Additionally, BRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT] managed to generate an average of $4,995,500 per employee.

BRT Apartments Corp. [BRT] Insider Position Details