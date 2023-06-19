Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tucows Inc. [TCX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tucows Inc. [NASDAQ: TCX] jumped around 1.96 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.39 at the close of the session, up 6.66%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn to Stand for Election for Tucows Board of Directors.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX), (TSX: TC) is pleased to announce that Lee Matheson and Gigi Sohn will be standing for election to the Board of Directors. Brad Burnham, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, has decided not to seek reelection. Tucows extends its gratitude to Mr. Burnham for his help, mentorship and dedicated service as a Board member over the past six years.

With an impressive track record in the financial industry, Lee Matheson brings substantial, relevant expertise to the Board nomination. Matheson is a Partner at Edgepoint Wealth Management, one of Tucows’ largest shareholders, and has been closely engaged with Tucows as an investor. He is a CFA charterholder with demonstrated business analysis skills and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Matheson’s extensive capital market experience and business acumen will make him a valued addition to the Tucows Board of Directors.

Tucows Inc. stock is now -7.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.39 and lowest of $29.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.53, which means current price is +95.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 101.32K shares, TCX reached a trading volume of 75730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tucows Inc. [TCX]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Tucows Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tucows Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has TCX stock performed recently?

Tucows Inc. [TCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, TCX shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Tucows Inc. [TCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 31.18 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Tucows Inc. [TCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tucows Inc. [TCX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.59 and a Gross Margin at +21.18. Tucows Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.59.

Return on Total Capital for TCX is now -7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tucows Inc. [TCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.43. Additionally, TCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 353.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tucows Inc. [TCX] managed to generate an average of -$27,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tucows Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Tucows Inc. [TCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tucows Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tucows Inc. [TCX]