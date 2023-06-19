Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] price plunged by -5.63 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Aptevo Therapeutics Reports 1Q23 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Company Achieves Multiple Clinical and Preclinical Milestones and Raises $9.7 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding, Eliminates Balance Sheet Debt.

Introduces Novel Compound APVO711, Dual Mechanism of Action Includes Both Checkpoint Inhibitor and T Cell Stimulator.

A sum of 81450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.54K shares. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.6599 and dropped to a low of $1.51 until finishing in the latest session at $1.51.

The one-year APVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.59. The average equity rating for APVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

APVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, APVO shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7222, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3943 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -919.75 and a Gross Margin at +71.07. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +225.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] Insider Position Details