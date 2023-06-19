VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] Stock trading around $11.65 per share: What’s Next?

VOXX International Corporation [NASDAQ: VOXX] loss -3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $11.65 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM that VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

Commenting on the Company’s results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer stated, “While we had a lot of positive developments and continued to win new business and expand globally, Fiscal 2023 was certainly a challenging year. From inflation, fears of recessions across the globe, the retail environment and ongoing supply chain constraints, we faced a myriad of roadblocks this year and our results came in lower than expected. We’re anticipating continued softness in the global economy and at retail, though chip availability has improved which should positively impact our Automotive business. We continued to grow the Onkyo and Pioneer business and have plans to expand our footprint globally this year. Additionally, our Biometrics segment should show considerable improvement with new accounts awarded and several projects underway.”.

VOXX International Corporation represents 24.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $277.62 million with the latest information. VOXX stock price has been found in the range of $11.59 to $12.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.11K shares, VOXX reached a trading volume of 70090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOXX shares is $8.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOXX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for VOXX International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOXX International Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for VOXX stock

VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, VOXX shares gained by 41.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. VOXX International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.17.

VOXX International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOXX International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]