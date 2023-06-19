VOC Energy Trust [VOC] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

VOC Energy Trust [NYSE: VOC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the first quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2023.

Unitholders of record on May 1, 2023 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,910,000 or $0.23 per unit, payable May 12, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, VOC stock rose by 1.17%.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.40 million, with 17.00 million shares outstanding and 12.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.64K shares, VOC stock reached a trading volume of 78879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VOC Energy Trust [VOC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for VOC Energy Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOC Energy Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

VOC Stock Performance Analysis:

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, VOC shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for VOC Energy Trust [VOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VOC Energy Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VOC Energy Trust [VOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +91.87. VOC Energy Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +91.87.

Return on Total Capital for VOC is now 139.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 139.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 139.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 139.60.

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] Insider Position Details