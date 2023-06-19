Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] is -9.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VMAR] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM that Vision Marine Technologies Inc. to raise approximately $2 million.

Additionally, Vision Marine will issue to the investors in a concurrent private placement, warrants to purchase up to 493,828 common shares, which represents 100% of the number of common shares issued in the registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $4.05 per share, will be exercisable six (6) months following the issuance date and will expire three (3) years following the issuance date.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 80864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 43.91K shares. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $4.10 until finishing in the latest session at $4.16.

The one-year VMAR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.67. The average equity rating for VMAR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMAR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

VMAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, VMAR shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vision Marine Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -173.77 and a Gross Margin at +41.04. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -178.37.

Return on Total Capital for VMAR is now -40.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.00. Additionally, VMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] Insider Position Details