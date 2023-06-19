VirTra Inc. [VTSI] is 65.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VirTra Inc. [NASDAQ: VTSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.31%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that VirTra Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record Revenue Performance of $10.0 Million, Up 48%.

Net Income Improves By $2.3 Million to $2.9 Million.

Over the last 12 months, VTSI stock rose by 64.68%. The one-year VirTra Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.29. The average equity rating for VTSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.82 million, with 10.92 million shares outstanding and 10.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.34K shares, VTSI stock reached a trading volume of 75467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VirTra Inc. [VTSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTSI shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for VirTra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirTra Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

VTSI Stock Performance Analysis:

VirTra Inc. [VTSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, VTSI shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for VirTra Inc. [VTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VirTra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirTra Inc. [VTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.43. VirTra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

VirTra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

VTSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirTra Inc. go to 35.00%.

VirTra Inc. [VTSI] Insider Position Details