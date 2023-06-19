Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] Revenue clocked in at $35.00 million, up 15.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [NASDAQ: VEEE] traded at a high on 06/16/23, posting a 5.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Forza X1 Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) (“Forza”, the “Company”), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, today announced the closing of a public offering of 5,334,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $8,001,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 800,100 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for the development of its manufacturing facility, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 71312 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twin Vee Powercats Co. stands at 8.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.90%.

The market cap for VEEE stock reached $19.10 million, with 9.52 million shares outstanding and 5.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.65K shares, VEEE reached a trading volume of 71312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEE shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twin Vee Powercats Co. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has VEEE stock performed recently?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, VEEE shares gained by 32.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.64 for Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VEEE is now -14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.27. Additionally, VEEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]