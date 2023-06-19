TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT] Stock trading around $8.72 per share: What’s Next?

TransAct Technologies Incorporated [NASDAQ: TACT] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.72 during the day while it closed the day at $8.72. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that TransAct Technologies Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

2023 First Quarter Net Sales of $22.3 Million, up 130% on a Year-Over-Year Basis.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Casino and Gaming Sales of $15.8 Million, up 232% on a Year-Over-Year Basis.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated stock has also gained 14.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TACT stock has inclined by 29.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.95% and gained 37.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TACT stock reached $80.40 million, with 9.93 million shares outstanding and 9.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.56K shares, TACT reached a trading volume of 79119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TACT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TACT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for TransAct Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAct Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TACT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

TACT stock trade performance evaluation

TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89. With this latest performance, TACT shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TACT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.39 for TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.20 and a Gross Margin at +41.99. TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.21.

Return on Total Capital for TACT is now -19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.20. Additionally, TACT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TACT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransAct Technologies Incorporated go to 20.00%.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated [TACT]: Insider Ownership positions