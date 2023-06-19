Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK] fell -25.43% so far this year. What now?

Timberland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TSBK] traded at a low on 06/16/23, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.45. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM that Timberland Bancorp’s Second Fiscal Quarter Net Income Increases 25% Year-Over-Year.

Quarterly EPS Increased 27% to $0.80 from $0.63 One Year Ago.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 68469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Timberland Bancorp Inc. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for TSBK stock reached $209.96 million, with 8.22 million shares outstanding and 7.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.62K shares, TSBK reached a trading volume of 68469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timberland Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSBK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09.

How has TSBK stock performed recently?

Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, TSBK shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.80, while it was recorded at 25.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.72 for the last 200 days.

Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.55. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.18.

Return on Total Capital for TSBK is now 13.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.95. Additionally, TSBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK] managed to generate an average of $80,000 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Timberland Bancorp Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Timberland Bancorp Inc. [TSBK]