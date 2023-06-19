The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] Revenue clocked in at $565.80 million, up 63.81% YTD: What’s Next?

The Real Brokerage Inc. [NASDAQ: REAX] price surged by 12.42 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that The Real Brokerage Announces That Susanne Greenfield Sandler Has Joined its Board of Directors.

Sandler brings a track record of helping tech companies grow and scale.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Susanne Greenfield Sandler, a strategic consultant who held senior positions as General Manager of Apalon, an IAC business, and Vice President, Global Strategy at Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

A sum of 305125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 112.42K shares. The Real Brokerage Inc. shares reached a high of $1.75 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.72.

The one-year REAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.1. The average equity rating for REAX stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAX shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Real Brokerage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Real Brokerage Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for REAX in the course of the last twelve months was 126.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

REAX Stock Performance Analysis:

The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.86. With this latest performance, REAX shares gained by 45.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2534, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3491 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Real Brokerage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.17 and a Gross Margin at +8.28. The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for REAX is now -79.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, REAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 390.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 9.05.The Real Brokerage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] Insider Position Details