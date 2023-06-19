Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] Is Currently 5.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Talis Biomedical Corporation [NASDAQ: TLIS] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 06/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.45, while the highest price level was $0.475. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Talis Biomedical Appoints Former Roche Molecular CEO Heiner Dreismann to Board of Directors, Announces Former Genomic Health CEO Kim Popovits as Lead Independent Director.

“Heiner’s entrepreneurial vision and track record leading multiple corporate functions over the course of his 20-year tenure at Roche Diagnostics are ideal for the opportunities Talis Bio is pursuing,” said Rob Kelley, chief executive officer at Talis Bio. “We look forward to benefiting from Heiner’s seasoned perspective and Kim’s continued support as we execute our plan to deliver multiple women’s and sexual health tests at the point of care.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.57 percent and weekly performance of -5.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.87K shares, TLIS reached to a volume of 80912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talis Biomedical Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

TLIS stock trade performance evaluation

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, TLIS shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4863, while it was recorded at 0.4728 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5777 for the last 200 days.

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3086.14 and a Gross Margin at -447.43. Talis Biomedical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3094.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.07.

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Talis Biomedical Corporation go to 47.30%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation [TLIS]: Insider Ownership positions