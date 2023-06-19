SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] Stock trading around $21.58 per share: What’s Next?

SoundThinking Inc. [NASDAQ: SSTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.93%. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Leading Public Safety Solution Provider SoundThinking Observes National Gun Violence Awareness Day And Wear Orange Weekend.

Summary: Leading provider of public safety technologies, SoundThinking, Inc., today announced its active participation in the observation of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend. The company highlighted the significance of the “Wear Orange” movement and announced a series of month-long initiatives to help raise awareness and enact change in the fight against gun violence.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SSTI stock dropped by -18.23%. The one-year SoundThinking Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.6. The average equity rating for SSTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $259.61 million, with 12.25 million shares outstanding and 8.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.12K shares, SSTI stock reached a trading volume of 77347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSTI shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for SoundThinking Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundThinking Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

SSTI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, SSTI shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.35, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading, and 31.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoundThinking Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.61 and a Gross Margin at +57.76. SoundThinking Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.88.

Return on Total Capital for SSTI is now -2.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, SSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] managed to generate an average of $29,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SoundThinking Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SSTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoundThinking Inc. go to 30.00%.

SoundThinking Inc. [SSTI] Insider Position Details