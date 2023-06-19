Smart Share Global Limited [EM] Stock trading around $0.95 per share: What’s Next?

Smart Share Global Limited [NASDAQ: EM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on June 20, 2023.

Smart Share Global Limited’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, June 20, 2023) to discuss the financial results. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 75707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 44.11K shares. Smart Share Global Limited shares reached a high of $1.00 and dropped to a low of $0.9306 until finishing in the latest session at $0.95.

The one-year EM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.5. The average equity rating for EM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smart Share Global Limited [EM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EM shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Smart Share Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Share Global Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

EM Stock Performance Analysis:

Smart Share Global Limited [EM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.06. With this latest performance, EM shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for Smart Share Global Limited [EM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9426, while it was recorded at 0.8895 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0128 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smart Share Global Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Share Global Limited [EM] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.34 and a Gross Margin at +76.76. Smart Share Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16.

Smart Share Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Smart Share Global Limited [EM] Insider Position Details