Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SAMG] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.90 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Reports Q1 2023 Results.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. stock is now 11.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAMG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.30 and lowest of $20.6476 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.29, which means current price is +39.89% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.81K shares, SAMG reached a trading volume of 70371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAMG shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAMG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.49.

How has SAMG stock performed recently?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, SAMG shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.02, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.05. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAMG is now 31.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, SAMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG] managed to generate an average of $123,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

Earnings analysis for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. go to 11.90%.

Insider trade positions for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. [SAMG]