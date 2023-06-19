Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] moved up 13.31: Why It’s Important

Shattuck Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: STTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.14%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Shattuck Labs to Present Complete Dose-Escalation Data from Phase 1A Monotherapy Clinical Trial of SL-172154 in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting.

– SL-172154 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability profile across doses, with maximal CD47 and CD40 target engagement and CD40-dependent pharmacodynamic effects observed at the 3 mg/kg dose –.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, STTK stock dropped by -11.76%. The one-year Shattuck Labs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.09. The average equity rating for STTK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.09 million, with 42.44 million shares outstanding and 36.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.88K shares, STTK stock reached a trading volume of 79189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STTK shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Shattuck Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shattuck Labs Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for STTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

STTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, STTK shares gained by 24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shattuck Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -15848.01 and a Gross Margin at -417.64. Shattuck Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15635.74.

Return on Total Capital for STTK is now -45.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.78. Additionally, STTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] managed to generate an average of -$970,905 per employee.Shattuck Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Shattuck Labs Inc. [STTK] Insider Position Details