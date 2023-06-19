Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] Revenue clocked in at $21.30 million, down -28.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SGBX] loss -5.77% or -0.06 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 70220 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Sell Lago Vista Site for $12.5 Million.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) to sell its Lago Vista site for $12.5 million. The Company initially acquired the property in 2021 for $3.5 million.

“We are pleased to have executed this LOI for the sale of our Lago Vista site,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. “The planned sale of this property illustrates our ability to maximize and monetize assets, and should significantly enhance our balance sheet. In turn, this infusion of non-dilutive capital should allow us to capitalize on new and exciting projects underway, which we believe will help accelerate growth and drive profitability. We believe that this is an excellent outcome for both the Company and our shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.9759, the shares rose to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9551, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGBX points out that the company has recorded -20.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 216.23K shares, SGBX reached to a volume of 70220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for SGBX stock

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, SGBX shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8635, while it was recorded at 0.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2970 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.64 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe & Green Holdings Corp. [SGBX]