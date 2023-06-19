Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY] stock Initiated by Janney analyst, price target now $12

Runway Growth Finance Corp. [NASDAQ: RWAY] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.98 at the close of the session, up 0.76%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered Total and Net Investment Income of $39.3 and $18.2 Million, Respectively.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. stock is now 4.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RWAY Stock saw the intraday high of $12.13 and lowest of $11.8354 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.89, which means current price is +14.42% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 128.46K shares, RWAY reached a trading volume of 74202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWAY shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Runway Growth Finance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Runway Growth Finance Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has RWAY stock performed recently?

Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, RWAY shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Runway Growth Finance Corp. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Runway Growth Finance Corp. [RWAY]