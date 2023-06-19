ROTH Capital slashes price target on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] – find out why.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] gained 0.95% or 0.11 points to close at $11.68 with a heavy trading volume of 70532 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023.

– Preclinical studies demonstrate rencofilstat may protect against NASH/NAFLD, shift the liver transcriptome and lipidome toward NASH resolution –.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Cyclophilin B inhibition confirmed as an important target for treatment of NAFLD/NASH -.

It opened the trading session at $11.65, the shares rose to $11.745 and dropped to $11.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEPA points out that the company has recorded 85.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -124.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 348.02K shares, HEPA reached to a volume of 70532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPA shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38.

Trading performance analysis for HEPA stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 66.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.16.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]