Robert W. Baird slashes price target on InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] – find out why.

InnovAge Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: INNV] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $7.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that InnovAge Announces Participation at the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference.

About InnovAgeInnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,310 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

InnovAge Holding Corp. represents 135.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $986.04 million with the latest information. INNV stock price has been found in the range of $6.97 to $7.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.59K shares, INNV reached a trading volume of 69646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INNV shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INNV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for InnovAge Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InnovAge Holding Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, INNV shares gained by 12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.32 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.93.

Return on Total Capital for INNV is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.52. Additionally, INNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV] managed to generate an average of -$3,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.InnovAge Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at InnovAge Holding Corp. [INNV]